In Wake of Scalise Shooting, Capitol Police Ask for $33 Million Increase 

WASHINGTON -- Concerned about lawmakers' safety, Congress is considering a request from the U.S. Capitol Police to boost its budget by some $33 million to hire 72 more officers and ramp up security at congressional buildings and parking garages.

The news comes in the wake of a recent shooting spree at a GOP baseball practice that left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and several other hurt.

Police Chief Matthew Verderosa told members of the House Appropriations Committee last month there are not enough officers to "provide the complete and necessary resources to meet all of our mission requirements."

Currently the department's budget has funding for 1,871 officers and 372 civilian employees.

In addition to the 72 additional officers, Verderosa is seeking funding for 48 more civilian employees.

