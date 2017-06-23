What You Should Know About the Controversial Parts of Senate Health Care Overhaul

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers continue to debate a new health care plan designed to dismantle Obamacare. While the text released on Thursday is likely the bedrock of the new plan, Congress is not set to finalize their bill until next week.

Here's what you should know about some of the more incendiary components of the new plan:

Abortion

Funding for Planned Parenthood will be eliminated.

No coverage for abortion will be qualified under Medicaid.

States will be prohibited from using federal funds to support organizations that perform abortions -- despite other services offered. This contrasts with the current Hyde Amendment, which prohibits funding of abortion procedures but not other services offered by the same provider.

Medicaid

The new health care plan would preserve Medicaid expansion until 2021, at which time it will begin a three-year phasing out period.

Instead of an open-end budget, states will be capped or given a lump sum block grant. However, the bill does provide protection from the cap for the elderly, disabled, and children.

States will have the option to add work requirements for non-pregnant, non-elderly, non-disabled adults.

Annual increases to Medicaid provision will be reduced to inflation-matched growth.

Individual Mandate

The individual mandate will be eliminated with no penalties or taxes associated with those who opt out of a plan. The Affordable Care Act required 2.5 percent of income or a flat $695 penalty for those who opt out of a health care plan. The new health care bill eliminates penalties.

Pre-existing Conditions