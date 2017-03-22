Trump Admin Threatens Conservatives on GOP Healthcare

President Trump is trying to close the deal on the GOP Healthcare plan, and issuing new warnings to GOP opponents of the bill.

When he was asked if he could get the votes after going to Capitol Hill to meet with House Republicans, he responded, "I think so!"

But Tuesday the president warned conservatives who oppose the bill that a "no" vote could cost them in next year's mid-term elections.

"We're going to make sure we remember those who stood by us," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

"If we fail to get it done, fail to (meet) the promises made by all of us, including the president, then it could have a very detrimental effect to Republicans in '18 who are running for re-election" said Rep. Mike Conway, R-Texas.

"If it fails, then there will be a lot of people looking for work in 2018."

The House Republican leadership has made concessions to try to secure more votes and appease skeptical conservatives.

The GOP plan scales back the role of government in the private health insurance market and limits future federal financing for Medicaid.

It would also repeal tax increases on high-income earners and do away with Obamacare's penalties that require all Americans to buy health insurance.

But even with revisions, passage remains unsure.

A senior White House official said the administration is trying to persuade about 20 to 25 opposed or undecided House Republicans.

All Democrats in the House are expected to vote "no" but 22 Republican "no" votes would kill the bill.

But the persuasion has worked for some members who are now on board.

"There are a few other things I would like to get but this moved me and it moved some others. Hopefully, it'll get us over the line," said Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-N.J.

Meanwhile, if the measure fails, it could hurt the possibilities for moving on to the president's next priority; his plans for helping the economy, including tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

The House votes on the measure Thursday.