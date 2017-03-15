No Wiretapping by Obama, House Intel Panel Reports

WASHINTON -- The House Intelligence Committee says they have seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him last year.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., says "he doesn't believe there was an actual tap on Trump Tower" in New York.

"We don't have any evidence that took place," he added.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., agreed, saying, "It deeply concerns me that the president would make such an accusation without basis."

Nunes and Schiff say they are now waiting for evidence from the Justice Department to back up the president's statement. Schiff says they are willing to take steps to compel the agency to comply with their request should it refuse to do so by the March 20 deadline.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says he's waiting to hear from the FBI Director James Comey on whether a warrant was issued that would have allowed the Obama administration to tap Trump's phones during the presidential campaign, as the president has claimed.

"I have no evidence of that, that question needs to be answered because it has not been raised before," said Sen. Graham.

Graham says he asked Comey to answer this question by Wednesday and also to say whether the FBI is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

"I still don't have the answers to those questions, I would like for the FBI Director to call me," said Sen. Graham.