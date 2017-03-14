Winter Storm Stella Throws Unexpected Wrinkle in 'Save Obamacare' Tour

WASHINGTON — The wrap-up of a rolling rally to save Obamacare came in for a harder-than-expected landing in Washington due to Winter Storm Stella. Those on the National Save My Care Bus Tour traveled 14,500 miles, hit 22 states and put on 45 rallies on their way to the nation's capital.

The climax was supposed to be thousands of Obamacare supporters filling up Upper Senate Park, a large field across the street from the Capitol Building, for the Save My Care rally.

But Stella's snow, ice and freezing temperatures forced the rally inside to a room in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center and severely reduced the number of those attending.

Still, top congressional Democrats, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., showed up to address those who did rally, a mix of people including doctors and patients angry or frightened at Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

This event was in part supposed to be a counter to an anti-Obamacare rally sponsored by the conservative FreedomWorks and Tea Party organizations. That rally is scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, in Upper Senate Park and will feature conservative icons like Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

That event is part of what Tea Party groups and FreedomWorks are calling Our Day of Action. It also includes Wednesday afternoon visits to congressional offices where the activists will push lawmakers to fully repeal and replace Obamacare.