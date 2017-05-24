Brave Woman Who Ran to Manchester Arena After Blast, a Guardian Angel to 50 Teens

As Ariana Grande’s concert came to a close at Manchester Arena on Monday night, a suicide bomber set off a deadly explosion that took 22 lives, injured dozens, and caused people of all ages to run for their lives from the venue with tears and pure fear in their hearts, minds and spirits.

Thanks to the efforts of a 48-year-old woman who was at a nearby train station, she was able to swoop in and help 50 teenage girls that were separated from their friends and families in the chaos that ensued from the deadly attack.

Paula Robinson was at a Manchester train station that neighbors the arena with her husband when she felt an explosion. Immediately after the blast, Robinson’s motherly instincts kicked into high gear, and she ran out of the train station to get “the teens to run with [her],” UNILAD reported.

When dozens of teen girls came running out of the arena, Paula Robinson acted as their guardian angel and helped guide them to safety.

After taking the kids to a nearby hotel, Robinson shared her phone number on social media, asking parents to reach out to her directly to retrieve their children.

READ: New Details: Parents Make Emotional Pleas for Help Finding Missing Children, ISIS Claims Responsibility

Robinson’s pleas on social media were also shared by others.