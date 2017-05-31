New Planned Parenthood Report: Abortions Up, Health Care Down

Planned Parenthood's latest annual report is out this week and it reveals an increase in the number of abortions the national organization provides. At the same time, its prenatal services and cancer screening and prevention services are dropping.

Americans United for Life (AUL) President Catherine Glenn Foster says the numbers show that abortion continues to be big business for Planned Parenthood. "Despite reports that the number of abortions performed in the United States is declining, Planned Parenthood once again reports an increase in the number of human lives ended in their facilities," she said.

The 2015-16 report shows that Planned Parenthood performed 328,348 abortions, 4,349 more than in 2014.

An AUL analysis shows that prenatal services dropped 46% in the same period and are down 76% from 2009 when Planned Parenthood began reporting the category.

Cancer screening and prevention services have also fallen, by 2.5% since the 2014 report and by 66% since 2006, the year that Cecile Richards took over the leadership of the organization.

Planned Parenthood also continues to report fewer patients walking through its door each year. The number fell from 2.5 million in 2014-2015 to 2.4 million in 2015-2016. Since 2006, the number of patients has fallen by 22.5%.

Still, federal funding for Planned Parenthood is on the rise. It has increased by 64% since 2007. In the last year, it increased by $900,000 for a total of $554 million, according to AUL.