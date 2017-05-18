Speeding Car Kills 1, Injures 19 in Times Square

A car traveling through Times Square drove into a crowd of pedestrians, killing at least one person and injuring 19 others.

Witnesses told Reuters that the vehicle drove against traffic and onto the sidewalk, hitting pedestrians.

A police official told the Associated Press (AP) that the driver has been taken into custody. Witnesses say that he appeared intoxicated and the AP is reporting that he has a history of drunken driving.

The New York Police Department is calling the crash an "isolated incident" which "remains under investigation."

One male in custody in the #TimesSquare vehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

Television images taken at the scene midday Thursday showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.