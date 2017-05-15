She Gives a Conservative Answer...and Wins!

Social media is abuzz with the surprising results from Sunday night's Miss USA pageant. That's because the winner, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist Kara McCullough, gave a conservative response to a question about health care.

As one of the top five finalists, a pageant official asked McCullough whether she thinks that affordable health care for all U.S. citizens is a right or a privilege.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege," she responded, "As a government employee I'm granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care you need to have jobs." McCullough went on to add that the country needs to continue to cultivate an environment where people have the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs.

"I'm definitely going to say it's a privilege." Listen to your new #MissUSA talk about healthcare in the USA. pic.twitter.com/CzPBeaTYHO — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

On social media, some users have moved quickly to slam McCullough for her views and have questioned whether she's a fitting role model for young girls.

Others have defended her views and rejoiced that a conservative woman won a major beauty pageant like Miss USA.

Eight years ago, a Miss USA finalist gave a conservative answer to a question about gay marriage. She later told CBN News that she believed her response cost her the crown. Carrie Prejean told a pageant judge that she believes marriage should be between a man and a woman.

McCullough now goes on to represent the U.S. at the Miss Universe contest. The scientist says she hopes to inspire children to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

