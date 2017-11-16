As Roy Moore Digs in, GOP Seeks Solutions Amid New Accusations

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore fights back against accusations of sexual misconduct as more women come forward. This as Alabama Republicans battle their colleagues in Washington.

The Alabama GOP has the power to revoke Moore's nomination and ask election officials to ignore ballots cast for him.

However, the same anti-establishment forces that catapulted President Donald Trump into the White House are now firmly behind Moore, and state party leaders are reluctant to cross them especially since the governorship and entire state legislature are up for election next year.

It's a conundrum for Republicans in Washington. They believe that having Moore as a colleague would be a liability heading into the midterm elections next year, while losing the Alabama seat, a reliably red state, would more severely narrow the GOP's majority in the Senate.

Back from his trip to Asia, President Trump declined to answer questions about Moore at the White House Wednesday. White House aides describe the president as being bothered by the issue. If he weighs in then his own problems with accusations of sexual harassment will become part of the narrative.

Meanwhile, Moore's attorney is demanding that one of Moore's accusers allow a handwriting expert to examine her yearbook that Moore allegedly signed.

Gloria Allred, the woman's attorney, says her client will only release her yearbook if Moore is questioned by a Senate committee under oath.

In the meantime, at least three additional women have come forward to accuse Moore of harassment.

It's too late to remove Moore's name from the ballot, so a write-in campaign is likely the only chance Republicans have to push another candidate and even then it's highly unlikely that candidate would win.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested Attorney General Jeff Sessions should step up as a write in candidate for his old seat. Sessions has indicated he's not interested.

Internal polling conducted by the Senate GOP campaign arm shows Moore now trailing his Democrat opponent by 12 points. The week before Moore led by nine points.

The special election is December 12.