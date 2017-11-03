As Trump Heads to Asia, Stopping North Korean Nukes Tops His Agenda

Aloha. President Trump is in Hawaii today, the first stop on his way to a five-nation Asia trip.



The president wants to advance American trade interests in the Asia-Pacific, but North Korea's nuclear missile program will dominate discussions.

And once again, he'll be turning to China for help.

Donald Trump is embarking on the longest trip of his presidency so far.



His first stop is Japan, where he's expected to play a round of golf with Prime Minister Abe.

More than missed putts will be discussed with the Japanese and others during his trip. Rather the missed opportunities of previous presidents to reign in a defiant North Korea and what to do now will top the American agenda.



Kim Jong Un is steadily moving forward with nuclear missile development and he has threatened to attack the United States.



President Trump is determined to shore up an Asia-Pacific alliance to stop him.



"On a scale of one to 10, we're at nine. This is very serious at this moment because the North Korean leader seems hell bent on being able to threaten the United States with the nuclear missile," said former Bush National Security Council official Dennis Wilder. "He actually wants to target the United States."



And President Trump has already responded with a stern warning.



"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury, like the world has never seen," he promised.



Diplomat Christopher Hill was the American envoy to six-party talks with North Korea. While the president's words may be a bit harsh for Hill, he says Trump's efforts to enlist Chinese help in stopping Un is the correct course of action.



"We cannot be indifferent to a country pointing nuclear weapons at us. If China were in our position, they would not be indifferent either," Hill said.



The president makes a quick stop to visit American troops in South Korea before heading to meetings with Chinese President Xi in Beijing.



Then it's on to Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting where he'll discuss free, fair, and open trade.



The president wraps up his trip in the Philippines where he'll meet with controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of human rights abuses in the country's war on drugs.



The top subject in those talks will be combined efforts to fight Islamic terrorism in the region.

