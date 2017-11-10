As Trump Visits Vietnam, CBN Brings Much Needed Help to Flood Victims

Just days before President Trump's visit to Vietnam, a super typhoon hit coastal areas 300 miles from Da Nang. That's the city where the president addressed government leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

At least 106 people were killed and thousands left homeless in the recent storm.

CBN Vietnam Humanitarian was the first to provide help to areas isolated by heavy floods.

In addition to damaging areas of Da Nang, Tropical Storm Damrey, the strongest to hit Vietnam in 16 years, devastated the country's south and central provinces.

Many areas were flooded because of heavy rains, isolating many villages.

Residents trapped in their flooded homes were relieved that CBN Humanitarian and Disaster Relief in Vietnam arrived quickly to give them food, water and other supplies.

CBN Vietnam Disaster Relief Coordinator, Chau Lieu, said team members rode boats to bring food and water to the people. She said the villagers were very thankful because it was the first time anyone had come to help them.

Floodwaters reached a government office building and most houses in one neighborhood CBN News visited. The water finally receded four days after the flooding.

As people started to check the damage and begin the cleanup, CBN Humanitarian provided necessities for the flood victims such as food water, and some money to help them get back to their normal lives.

Chau Lieu said it was an opportunity to share the love of Christ to the people who are mostly poor farmers.

She said, "Because Vietnam is a communist country, it is not allowed to openly share the gospel to the people. But I tell them I help you because I love Christ and Christ sends me to you because He loves you."