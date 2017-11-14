Barbecue Ministry Raises $90k for Victims of Texas Church Shooting

It's been just more than a week since a man opened fire in a Texas church, murdering dozens of people and wounding others.

Community members hosted a daylong barbecue that raised more than $91,000 to honor the victims of the tragedy.

Smokin' Angels BBQ Ministry spearheaded the effort Sunday at a church near San Antonio. All of the proceeds will go to the families of those affected.

Volunteers worked day and night smoking some 5,000 pounds of meat, according to KSAT 12 News. Organizers didn't expect to raise nearly 100 thousand dollars.

"My goal would be to get 20,30, 40 thousand for these people," one volunteer said during the fundraising event. "The money will never replace the actual victims but it will help in the recovery process."