Candace Cameron Bure and Daughter Star in 'Switched for Christmas', TV Premiere Sunday

Candance Cameron Bure and her teenage daughter Natasha star in the new made for television movie "Switched at Christmas," which premieres Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8:00 pm Eastern/7:00 pm Central on the Hallmark Channel. The movie is a part of Hallmark's countdown to Christmas as the cable channel airs 21 movies leading right up to Christmas Day.

Bure, 41, told People Magazine she tried not to be Natasha's mother when they were on the set.

"I made it a point to be a co-star and not a mom when we were filming," Bure told People. "It was really important to me to make sure I let the director do their job and not give Natasha any acting notes. I did make sure she understood the technical aspects of what was going on during filming because I think that kind of stuff is really important for any newer actor to learn. It makes their jobs easier in the future."

It's not the first time the mother-daughter team has worked together. Natasha made her singing debut on national television during Bure's 40th birthday celebration on ABC's The View. Bure, a former co-host of the popular daytime talk show was surprised during the program when King & Country, her favorite band, asked her daughter to join them onstage to sing.

In "Switched for Christmas," Bure plays estranged identical twin sisters who get together for their yearly pre-Christmas lunch, one year after their mother died. Both sisters are unhappy and frustrated with their lives. So they do what any identical twins would do -- they swap lives until Christmas Day. Each woman discovers the true meaning of her life and a deeper appreciation for the life she leads.

Bure recently wrote on her Facebook page that she was thrilled her daughter was in her new movie.

Bure is both outspoken and passionate about her family and faith. She is known to millions worldwide from her role as "D.J. Tanner" on the iconic family sitcom "Full House."

Some of the cast of "Full House" will be joining Bure on the channel with their own films.

Lori Loughlin is now a Hallmark regular, but another co-star Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, will also join the Hallmark family.

"I was very excited for Jodie to do a Christmas movie this year," Bure said. "Lori and I had been talking to Hallmark and said Jodie would be perfect for one, so I'm thrilled it happened."