Christian Camp Has 4 Weeks to Raise $4 Million

Jamaica, VA – A Christian camp has one month to raise nearly $4 million to buy a new campsite in Virginia. The Edge Christian Camp is using a former Boy Scout Camp in Jamaica to share God's word but their time on the 308-acre property could be ending.

"The hope for me is to have clarity from God if this is the correct piece of property," said Scott Carsley, camp president.

The bank is selling the campsite for $4 million, but the organization has only been able to raise 5% of the funds.

"The vision is to provide camp to everyone and I believe God will provide," Carsley said.

Carsley started the Christian camp to provide adults and kids the opportunity to study God's Word and enjoy fellowship in a beautiful, natural setting, free from the distractions of everyday life. The property features tent sites, a welcome center, directors home and an outdoor pavilion and chapel. It also offers a ropes course, zip line and boat house.

"The Edge Christian Camp is a wonderful establishment," said Isaiah Rascoe. "Children, teens and families get to hear the gospel at The Edge Christian Camp and the message of love that our Father has for us."

"It's amazing to see the vision that God has given Scott Carsley come to fruition through the ministry of The Edge," said Youth Pastor Josh Venable. "Scott's desire to give every young person an opportunity to attend a Christian camp is truly admirable and his passion to make that vision happen is evidence any time you talk to him about the camp."

Carsley added that the bank even offered a new lease agreement of $25,000 a month, a rent they can't afford. Carsley said they have turned to prayer and that the The Edge Christian Camp will continue no matter where they operate.

"As a volunteer at a recent youth event, I watched as seven children gave their life to Christ – multiply that times the thousands of children, teens and families that will hear the gospel at The Edge Christian Camp," said Renee Corker.

"At the end of the day, I thank God for many things and one of them is The Edge," Rascoe said.

To learn more about The Edge Christian Camp visit: https://theedgechristiancamp.com/