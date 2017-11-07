Congressman Celebrates Billy Graham's "Walk With Jesus" on House Floor

Birthday greetings for 99-year-old Dr. Billy Graham ring out from the United States Capitol today.



"I have admired his walk with Jesus," said Rep. Robert Pittenger on the floor of the House of Representatives, calling the world-renowned evangelist a "revered national treasure".



Pittenger told members that the world honors Dr. Graham because of the decision he made 83 years ago this month to accept Jesus as his personal savior.



"God used that decision to impact countless lives around the world," Pittenger said. "While presidents have sought his counsel over many decades and millions have gone forward to accept Jesus Christ as his meetings, Dr. Graham is known most for honoring his Lord and master."



The North Carolina Republican first met Dr. Graham in 1971 when he served as his caddy at the Byron Nelson Pro-Am. The foursome that day included Bob Hope and Arnold Palmer.

