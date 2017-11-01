Displaying
Did Josh Groban's Dog Save Him From New York Terrorist?

11-01-2017
Heather Sells

Singer Josh Groban is widely known for his warm voice and crossover abilities that allow him to sing a variety of ranges and styles of music.

But Tuesday afternoon, he was just a typical New Yorker walking his dog enjoying a sunny October day.

What Groban and the rest of New York didn't know right then is that a terrorist identified by officials as Sayfullo Saipov was driving towards a bike path in Manhattan just half a block away from Groban. He ran to safety with his dog and tweeted about his experience, "...I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog."

In the end, Groban gave credit to his dog. He had planned to get coffee right where the attack took place but changed his plans when his dog veered into a nearby park.

Groban captured video of first responders arriving on the scene.

Clearly moved by what he had witnessed, Groban latter tweeted how he felt about what happened.

 

