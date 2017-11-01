Did Josh Groban's Dog Save Him From New York Terrorist?

Singer Josh Groban is widely known for his warm voice and crossover abilities that allow him to sing a variety of ranges and styles of music.

But Tuesday afternoon, he was just a typical New Yorker walking his dog enjoying a sunny October day.

Two things get me through my week. My shrink, and meeting friends at the dog park. pic.twitter.com/SXYFq3kSAL — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

What Groban and the rest of New York didn't know right then is that a terrorist identified by officials as Sayfullo Saipov was driving towards a bike path in Manhattan just half a block away from Groban. He ran to safety with his dog and tweeted about his experience, "...I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog."

I hope everyone's ok. Was half a block from me, didn't see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

In the end, Groban gave credit to his dog. He had planned to get coffee right where the attack took place but changed his plans when his dog veered into a nearby park.

I'm shaking. That's the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Groban captured video of first responders arriving on the scene.

Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Clearly moved by what he had witnessed, Groban latter tweeted how he felt about what happened.