Faith Leaders Respond to Texas Church Shooting with Social Media

Faith leaders across the country used Twitter to respond to the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday.

Beth Moore, Frankin Graham and others expressed their concern and prayers

It is sacred to weep for those in Christ we have never met. They are our very own. Our flesh. Our bone. Our people. We share the same blood. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) November 5, 2017

Pray for the families of those killed and for the people wounded in the horrific church shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX, today. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 5, 2017

We are so saddened by the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas today. Please join us in praying for all those affected! — Joyce Meyer (@JoyceMeyer) November 5, 2017

Hard to find words for what happened in church in #SouthernlandSprings TX so tragic. #prayers for the families & community. — Lisa Bevere (@LisaBevere) November 5, 2017

Our hearts are saddened at the news of the shootings in Sutherland Springs....Our first response is prayer. — Max Lucado (@MaxLucado) November 5, 2017

We pray those in Sutherland Springs will know the promise of Ps 34:18: ‘The Lord is close to the broken-hearted.’ https://t.co/AplL6Oljvr — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) November 5, 2017

Our hearts and prayers break for those in #SutherlandSprings May God give a peace beyond understanding to all affected. — Tony Evans (@drtonyevans) November 5, 2017

Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, precious children and friends. https://t.co/HbEYVVWEVe — Dr. James Dobson (@DrJamesCDobson) November 6, 2017

People across the country are posting prayer and comments of sympathy at the church's Facebook page.