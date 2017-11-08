Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Friend of Mother Slain in Texas Church:'She Was Very Heroic'

11-08-2017
5639843852001
DF1108SMITHSTREAM_HD1080_48.201_543.446
Texas Church Shooting AP
5639843852001

Friend of Mother Slain in Texas Church:'She Was Very Heroic'

Americans along with the entire world remain stunned over the murders of 26 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas last Sunday.  Among the dead were Joanne Ward and two of her four children.  

As the shooter entered the church building and began firing at the crowd of worshippers, Ward told her oldest child to hide. She then scooped up the other three and laid on top of them on the floor, using her body as a shield. 

Vonda Smith, a close friend of Joanne and her family, spoke with CBN News' Efrem Graham about this courageous mother, her faith in God
and her legacy.

Watch the entire interview above and hear the latest update on Ryland Ward, the 5-year-old boy who was shot five times. Smith also requests prayers for Chris Ward, Joanne's husband, and their entire family. 
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles