Friend of Mother Slain in Texas Church:'She Was Very Heroic'

Americans along with the entire world remain stunned over the murders of 26 people at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas last Sunday. Among the dead were Joanne Ward and two of her four children.

As the shooter entered the church building and began firing at the crowd of worshippers, Ward told her oldest child to hide. She then scooped up the other three and laid on top of them on the floor, using her body as a shield.

Vonda Smith, a close friend of Joanne and her family, spoke with CBN News' Efrem Graham about this courageous mother, her faith in God

and her legacy.

Watch the entire interview above and hear the latest update on Ryland Ward, the 5-year-old boy who was shot five times. Smith also requests prayers for Chris Ward, Joanne's husband, and their entire family.

