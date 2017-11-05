'I Want to Do God's Will’: Harry Connick Jr. Boldly Professes His Faith

Singer, actor, and talk show host Harry Connick, Jr., says God is the foundation for everything he does.

"If I had three wishes I want to do God's will, I want to do God's will, I want to do God's will," he told Matthew Faraci during an interview on the Dove Channel.

While some may view doing God's will as boring or unexciting, Connick believes it gives him more creativity and energy.

"I just want to do what I'm supposed to do and for me, knowing that that is the premise on which everything is built, it allows me to be childlike. It allows me to be spontaneous and more creative."

Connick is ranked among the top 60 best-selling male artists in the country and has reached chart-topping success with multiple jazz albums. He made a quick name for himself in the music industry back in the '90s. From there, he got into movies and television, and onto Broadway.

Despite his fame, he has never been shy about his faith. He uses his talk-show "Harry" to express many of his views about God.

"I don't preach on the show because I'm not a preacher. And I don't really get into politics and stuff because I'm an entertainer and I just want to have a really fun show," he says. "But here's the deal… For some reason, it's not OK or hasn't been OK to talk about your faith, you know. Like there's places where you can't say 'Merry Christmas' and all that stuff. That's just not who I am."

The performer's even had Tim Tebow on his show.

"Yes, if a guy like Tim Tebow comes on and wants to tell this amazing story and speak the values that make him the great guy that he is… man, I see no other thing to do but to celebrate that."

He also wants to bring others joy through his show.

"I'm so thankful. I feel like it's fortuitous that we came around with my show now," Connick says, "because we're in a tough place right now. And if I can just bring a little bit of joy to people during the day, I'll feel like I'll have done my job."