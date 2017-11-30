If You Own a Mac, Listen Up - Security Issue You Need To Download

Apple has released a security update for macOS High Sierra to fix a major security issue.

Without the fix, people are able to log in to Mac computers without knowing any password.

Apple urges users to "install this update as soon as possible" and has set up a support page for the update.

The Cupertino, Calif., tech giant said Wednesday that as of 8 a.m., the update was available for download and that later in the day it will be automatically installed on all systems running the latest version of MacOS High Sierra.

In a statement on it's website, Apple states, "Security is a top priority for every Apple product, and regrettably we stumbled with this release of MacOS, we are auditing our development processes to help prevent this from happening again."

A software developer unaffiliated with Apple publicized the problem Tuesday, saying people could log in to Apple computers running MacOS High Sierra by entering the user name "root" and no password, then clicking the login button several times.

Here are five simple ways to make sure your computer is safe.

Enable recent software and virus protection updates.

Don't ignore those pop-ups reminding you that it's time for an update.

Always use passwords! Require a password to access your computer. Also use a strong combination of numbers, letters and special characters for passwords to online websites and financial institutions. Update your passwords regularly and don't share them.

Password-protect your home Wi-Fi network. This step prevents hackers from accessing your network. Encrypted connections protect transactions and other materials sent via Wi-Fi.

Log out! Log out of all websites and log off the computer when you are using public workspaces. Don't leave the door open for anyone to access your accounts.

Backup your data! Projects and files can be wiped out in the blink of an eye if there's a glitch. Be sure to set automatic backups to external hard drives and always hit CTRL + S to save your work, even if you're in the middle of a project. Protect your digital data the same way you would your wallet and jewelry.

By taking these simple steps, you're helping to prevent headaches down the road.