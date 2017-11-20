Just in Time for Thanksgiving: See Operation Blessing's Extreme Home Restorations for Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas on August 25, causing more than $150 billion worth of damage. The devastating impact still remains.

CBN's Operation Blessing has been in Texas since the storm abated, helping residents in all phases of recovery, including gutting homes, drying out homes, sanitizing and treating them for mold and also completely rebuilding homes.

Operation Blessing has just returned two homes to their owners, completely remodeled with extreme home restorations.

One of those owners was Ms. Priscilla. She had to escape her flood-ravaged home by boat immediately after the storm and was living in a rented SUV parked in her driveway when the OB team met her.

She had been sleeping in the vehicle with the seats down on a blow-up mattress. She did not have the resources to help herself.

Operation Blessing helped moved her into a hotel while volunteers secretly rebuilt her home from the studs up and refurbished it with all new walls, floors, electrical, appliances and furnishings.

With the help of CBN, Operation Blessing, and corporate partners, Ms. Priscilla returned home for a surprise of a lifetime and now does not have to worry where she will sleep or where she will call home.

Mr. Allen is an elderly veteran who lost his wife of 55 years recently. His home was flooded so badly that everything except the studs were removed, yet he was still living there.

His only piece of furniture was a flood-soaked wooden chair, and his only privacy was a raggedy piece of cardboard propped between the studs in what was left of his bathroom.

Operation Blessing along with their partners rebuilt his home, including new walls, floors, electrical, appliances, and furnishings. Now, Mr. Allen is enjoying his new home and planning on hosting his family at home for Thanksgiving.

Operation Blessing, CBN, and several others worked together to make this dream a reality for Mr. Allen.

Operation Blessing has extended their efforts to remain in Texas helping people like Ms. Priscilla and Mr. Allen. The OB team is seeking more volunteers to help the people of Texas. So far, the team has coordinated more than 8,800 volunteers from all over the country. If you would like to volunteer, please visit the Operation Blessing website