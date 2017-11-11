CBN News Showcase: Pastor Asks for Church Building to be Torn Down

This week on CBN News Showcase:

Find out why the pastor of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church is asking leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention to tear down their church building.

Also, if you believe the mainstream media, you might think President Trump doesn't get much done except to get involved in daily controversies. But there's at least one area where he's making major changes that could affect the country for decades, even generations to come.

And the U.S. Supreme Court will soon consider a case that could challenge the constitutional freedom of religion as we know it. This case has ramifications for anyone whose faith puts them at odds with the government.

These stories and more on this week's CBN News Showcase.


