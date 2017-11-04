CBN News Showcase: NYC Terror Attack Analysis and a Closer Look at Heartbeat Bill Protecting Unborn

CBN News Showcase highlights several of the important news stories of the week or stories of faith and what God is doing in the world. It is also an opportunity for you to join our anchors in praying over the headlines and praying for our nation and the world.

This week, more on the New York terror attack - including expert analysis of what is being done in the aftermath with America's homeland and national security. See our National Security Correspondent talk about he learned in the days following the attack.

Exciting news this week on the Pro-Life front as a Heartbeat Bill provides hope for protecting babies in the womb... see that story.

Be encouraged by a grammy-winning gospel musicians victory over depression - and learn how you can overcome as well.

Plus, Native Americans are leading the way in the call for repentence and healing.

Finally pray with CBN's Mark Martin and Charlene Aaron for the headlines, for the nation and the world that the Glory of the Lord would fall, revival would come and the Lord would heal our land.