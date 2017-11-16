Roma Downey on the Museum of the Bible: It's 'Filled with the Holy Spirit'

Watch the interview with CBN News' Jenna Browder and Roma Downey.

WASHINGTON – The Museum of the Bible in Washington has come under criticism for what some call a lack of Jesus but in an interview with CBN News, actress Roma Downey refuted the claim.

"I think the building is filled with the Holy Spirit," Downey told CBN News. "And I think that anybody who comes in here regardless of what their faith walk is will be touched by that and that hearts will be drawn to Jesus."

CBN News reported earlier this week that while there are references to Jesus throughout the museum, there are no specific exhibits dedicated to the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

Downey says the museum speaks for itself.

"It's my experience that when you try to do great good you're always going to be met with opposition. I think that conversation is people looking for lack where there is none. This building is designed to glorify God and I have no doubt that it does that. You can feel it as soon as you walk through the doors and it will be a blessing for generations to come," Downey said.

As a matter of fact, Downey and her husband Mark Burnett donated to the Tiffany Stained Glass Window to the museum, which shows the resurrected Jesus.

"To see such emotion that could be captured in glass, I found profoundly touching," she said.

Downey was in DC to tour the museum and also to promote her new initiative LightWorkers.com which aims to encourage and create media that celebrates "the good all around us."

Downey and Burnett announced the launch of the website in September. It's designed as an online destination for uplifting and encouraging short-form digital and social content.

The website already has a hit with "37 Seconds of Good News" which spotlights ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the world.

Originally launched on social media, the series has already surpassed 21 million views on Facebook, according to a press release.

LightWorkers.com will also showcase a wide range of content from new and established personalities, including bestselling author Michelle McKinney Hammond telling it like it is in the advice series "Tough But Fair"; Brooklyn Wagner, who brings her blunt and boisterously random perspective to "Welcome to Brooklyn"; and Julianna Strickland and Natasha Feldman who'll take your thoughtful gift-giving game to the next level with "Giftable."

There are also moving profiles of athletes and influencers in its docu-series "I Struggle. I Rise." It includes celebrity interviews with friends of the LightWorkers family - Van Morrison, Jeff Probst, Cindy Crawford, Ali Landry, Niecy Nash, Brooke Burke and more - opening up like never before about how they've persevered through challenges in their own lives.

Together, Downey and Burnett have brought powerful stories to theaters and the small screen including "The Bible" miniseries for the History channel, "A.D. The Bible Continues" on NBC, "The Dovekeepers" for CBS and "Answered Prayers" on TLC. Downey was also an executive producer on several feature films including "Son of God" from Twentieth Century Fox, "Ben-Hur" for MGM and Paramount, "Little Boy" for Open Road Films, "Woodlawn" for Pure Flix and the documentary "Faithkeepers" about the persecution of Christians and other minorities in the Middle East.

"LightWorkers has sparked a movement on social media, where we've been able to engage across different platforms sharing positive messages of hope and encouragement. We need these inspirational messages now more than ever," Downey said in a press release.

"My motto has always been that it's better to light one candle than to curse the darkness. My hope is that LightWorkers.com will invite others to do the same, inspiring them to shine their own light within their communities to remind us that there are good people doing extraordinary things everywhere," she explained.