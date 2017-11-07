Southern Baptist Leaders Across the Nation Converge at Texas Church

Southern Baptist leaders in Texas and from outside the state are heading to Sutherland Springs to comfort shooting victims and their loved ones and also provide wisdom on how to move forward.

CBN News spoke with Dr. Jim Richards, the executive director of the Southern Baptist Texas Convention before he arrived in Sutherland Springs.

"This is a typical small-town Southern Baptist church; they are a very close-knit community," he shared with CBN News about First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

