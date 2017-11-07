Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Southern Baptist Leaders Across the Nation Converge at Texas Church

11-07-2017
Mark Martin
5638022306001
DF110617RICHARDS_HD1080_0_347.208
5638022306001

Southern Baptist Leaders Across the Nation Converge at Texas Church

Southern Baptist leaders in Texas and from outside the state are heading to Sutherland Springs to comfort shooting victims and their loved ones and also provide wisdom on how to move forward.

CBN News spoke with Dr. Jim Richards, the executive director of the Southern Baptist Texas Convention before he arrived in Sutherland Springs.

"This is a typical small-town Southern Baptist church; they are a very close-knit community," he shared with CBN News about First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Watch the entire interview above.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles