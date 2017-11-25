On This Week's Show: The Pilgrims and the Miracles from God and the Benefits of Being Thankful

Watch this week's CBN News Showcase above.

On this week's showcase, the first Thanksgiving was a lot different than the holiday we know today. And unfortunately, there are significant and miraculous things not being taught to our children today when they learn about this uniquely American celebration.

Also. the Pilgrims first days after landing in Massachusetts and their first feast are shrouded in folklore. But when they held their first Thanksgiving, they literally had miracles from God to talk about.

Plus, the Christmas holiday season is officially here. Unfortunately, millions struggle with depression at this time of year. CBN News offers some advice from experts on how to beat the holiday blues.

These stories and more on this week's CBN News Showcase.