The Story Behind Girl with 3D Printed Bionic Hand Throwing World Series First Pitch

A 7-year-old girl with only two fingers on one hand isn't the person you'd expect to toss the ceremonial first pitch at a World Series baseball game.

That didn't stop Hailey Dawson from climbing on the pitcher's mound and throwing the first pitch for the World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

But she didn't do it alone.

Dawson came armored-up with a 3D printed bionic hand that allows her to grab, hold, and even throw like any second-grader her age.

It comes in handy after she was born with a rare condition called Poland syndrome, which left her with only a couple fingers on her right hand.

After realizing that a traditional prosthetic is just too expensive, Dawson's mother, Young, reached out to researchers at the University of Las Vegas.

"I emailed UNLV engineering, and they responded. We met up and, you know, they accepted the challenge," Yong told CBS News.

Brendan O'Toole, chairman of the mechanical engineering department at UNLV, said this challenge was special.

"We've worked on a lot of fun projects but this one, to actually give it to somebody who's using it and needs it right away and appreciates, it's great," O'Toole said.

The bionic hand allowed Dawson to do things she has never done before, including pitch at a World Series baseball game.

"Initially we looked at it as a functional type thing. But it slowly became a confidence builder for her," Yong said.

Now that Dawson's got a taste of major league baseball, she says she's here to stay.

She told Good Morning American her biggest goal is to "throw out the first pitch for every major league ballpark."

She believes nothing can keep her from achieving her dreams.