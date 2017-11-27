They Prayed for Jackson's Success: Fox's Kilmeade Writes About the Battle of New Orleans.

In addition to news of the day, Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade takes a deep look at American history in his new book "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans."

"What I take from Andrew Jackson miracle of New Orleans is the more you look at it, the more the victory makes no sense," Kilmeade told CBN News.

In 1812, America found itself at war again with the British who wanted redemption after losing their colonies in the American Revolution.

The redcoats had the United States on the run and the White House was in flames.

President James Madison sent General Andrew Jackson to New Orleans where the British hoped to capture the city and control the Mississippi River cutting off trade to the rest of the young U.S.

"He lived his life for revenge on the British and bled red, white and blue," Kilmeade said.

Jackson's patriotism combined with prayer from local nuns helped him devise a plan to defeat the British.

"They prayed for Jackson's success and among the people who think that these nuns brought him a miraculous victory? Major General Andrew Jackson himself," Kilmeade explained.

"It's a miracle. It's praying for a miracle, a Catholic miracle, that we know was divine intervention," Dr. Emilie Gagnet-Leumas, Archdiocese archivist said.

The convent was said to have warded off danger in the past and prayed for protection for Jackson and his troops.

"Did Jackson think his faith and prayer had any impact on the outcome of this battle," CBN News asked Kilmeade.

"He did. 25 years later he went back to the convent and told them it had everything to do with it. Instead he became more religious, more thoughtful about seeing the big picture," he replied.

Jackson ordered his men to build a wall, dig a canal and wait for the British charge. Jackson plan worked and he defeated the British Army, winning what has been called by some historians as America's second war for independence. Known as a war hero, Jackson was elected the 7th President of the United States.

"I think it can be learned that it's patriotism first and party second. That's what you can learn from Jackson," Kilmeade said.