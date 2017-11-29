Watch FAITH NATION: America's Sexual Harassment Epidemic - Penny Nance & Ed Stetzer Weigh In

NBC host Matt Lauer has just become the latest powerful person to face serious consequences over sexual harassment accusations.

CBN News' online politics show Faith Nation is taking a special look today at the rise of sexual misconduct allegations across the country, from Hollywood to Capitol Hill.

Christian leaders Penny Nance and Ed Stetzer will join the show to talk about what the #MeToo movement means for politicians in Washington and pastors in the churches across America.

