Will North Korea's Missile Miscalculation Lead to War?

Watch CBN News National Security Correspondent Erik Rosales On The Homefront as he talks to Gary Lane about North Korea's latest missile launch and the new threat to the United States.

World leaders are voicing grave concerns over North Korea's latest missile test. Is war on the horizon?

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the situation could "spiral out of control."

"We must stop a situation where North Korea miscalculates and threatens us with nuclear weapons or where the United States considers a pre-emptive strike," warned Moon.

Early Tuesday morning, North Korea launched its most powerful ballistic missile to date: a Hwasong-15 that could put the entire United States within range.

South Korean officials estimate the missile flew to a height of 2,800 miles, higher than any Pyongyang has previously tested.

U.S. officials believe the missile launch was in response to President Trump's decision to label North Korea a state sponsor of terror and China's actions imposing stricter economic sanctions on the rogue regime.

China's foreign ministry expressed grave concerns and warned North Korea against taking provocative actions that destabilize the region.

Italy's U.N. Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi, the current Security Council president, told reporters late Tuesday that "it's certainly very worrying. Everybody was hoping that there would be restraint from the regime."

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday afternoon at the request of Japan, the U.S. and South Korea.



On Capitol Hill, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina warned, "We're headed to war if things don't change."

Tuesday afternoon, President Trump told reporters at the White House that, "we will take care of it."

He did not suggest how he planned to do that, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said diplomacy is a viable option "for now."

