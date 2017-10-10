America's Social Health: Are We Losing 'Our Collective Minds?'

Watch Dr. Singlton's interview from The Global Lane to find out what she believes are rays of hope for our society

Violence on college campuses, tearing down statues, taking a knee, and mass shootings.

What is happening in America today? Are we witnessing the unraveling of our society?

A popular physician, lawyer and author sets us straight.

Dr. Marilyn Singleton is an Association of American Physicians and Surgeons board member.



In her latest column, she writes about the social health of the nation and asks if we have "lost our collective minds."



She says the Las Vegas mass shooting--with no apparent motive is quote, "an extreme representation of our sense that our social fabric is unraveling."



She says people are becoming disconnected from one another but all is not lost.

She said despite the evil acts of shooter Stephen Paddock, the way Americans responded demonstrated that they have good inside of them.

"People don't really look at people with labels and when a crisis occurs, all those labels are erased."

Watch Dr. Singlton's interview from The Global Lane to find out what she believes are additional rays of hope for our society.

