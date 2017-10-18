Ben Affleck Seen Going to Church After Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior Surface

Ben Affleck was spotted going to church Sunday after he was accused of two separate incidents of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Affleck, 45, one of the stars of the new "Justice League" movie, attended the Community United Methodist Church in Pacific Palisades, California.

Actress Jennifer Garner, Affleck's estranged wife with whom he shares the custody of their three children, is a frequent attendee of the church and arrived there separately.

According to Us Weekly, "They both appeared to be in good spirits and sported smiles."

Affleck's name frequently appeared in media headlines last week after Hollywood actors began to reveal instances of sexual assault and harrassment that some had endured over the years.

The 'Batman' actor had joined in the social media conversation after producer Harvey Weinstein was exposed for alleged decades of sexual misconduct. Like many others, Affleck chose to speak out against his former colleague.

However, fans of "Lethal Weapon" acress Hilarie Burton responded via a video clip through social media to show the world that Affleck touched her inappropriately when she was a teenager working on the MTV show TRL in 2003.

Affleck used Twitter to apologize to Burton for his behavior.

"I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize," he wrote.

Then makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, the wife of comedian John Mulaney, also accused Affleck of groping her at a party three years ago.

"I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ___ at a Golden Globes party in 2014," she told People Magazine. "He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?," she asked.

Affleck has not responded to Tendler's allegations.

