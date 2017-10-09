Country Star Jason Aldean 'Healing Hearts' of Injured in Vegas

One week after the Las Vegas shooting tragedy, country singer Jason Aldean returned to the city to help "heal hearts and cheer" some of the injured.

The 40-year old Aldean was on stage performing at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 others.

Sunday, Aldean and his pregnant wife Brittany spent time with shooting victims still hospitalized at University Medical Center.

Afterwards, Brittany Aldean wrote in an Instagram post:

"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget."

The Aldean's Las Vegas visit came just hours after Jason performed in New York City on NBC's Saturday Night Live show.

During SNL, the 2016 ACM Entertainer of the Year honored the shooting victims and the city of Las Vegas by performing the Tom Petty song, "I Won't Back Down." Petty died the day after the shooting at the age of 66.

Moments before his performance, Aldean admitted he was finding it difficult to make sense of the shooting tragedy.

"Like everyone, I'm struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal," Aldean said." So many people are hurting. They're our children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends—they're all part of our family."

Aldean said he hurt for and with the victims and their families.

"But you can be sure that we're going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable."

Following Aldean's meeting with the injured, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada posted a photo of the country star on Facebook thanking him and writing:

"Jason spent time with our patients who were critically injured during the Las Vegas shooting. His visit helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded in this tragedy."

Links:

'Pray to God': Country Music Stars Pray for Victims After Las Vegas Shooting

Death Toll Soars: 59 Killed, 527 Wounded in Las Vegas Massacre

He Didn't Leave My Side': Woman Recalls How Young Marine She Just Met Saved Her Life

Blood on Her Boots and Tears in Her Eyes, Teen Survivor of Las Vegas Turns to God, Changed Forever