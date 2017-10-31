Georgetown University Still Weighing Fate of Student Group That Supports Traditional Marriage

Watch Set It Straight to hear Campus Reform Program Manager and Opinion Writer Hannah Scherlacher discuss what she expects may happen next to the Georgetown University group, Love Saxa.

A Georgetown University board has postponed a decision regarding the status of student group Love Saxa.

Several students challenged the Catholic university's funding of the group saying it fosters "hatred" and "Intolerance" because of its support for traditional marriage, which is also the teaching of the Catholic church.

The dispute came after the publication of an editorial in The Hoya newspaper written by Love Saxa president Amelia Irvine.

She expressed support for the traditional Catholic stance on marriage which holds that marriage is "a monogamous permanent union between a man and a woman."

Love Saxa receives only about $250 annually from the university, but as an officially recognized student group it is allowed to hold events in classrooms and on campus. If recognition is lifted, the group would lose that privilege.

Monday night, about 100 students attended a three-hour meeting of the Georgetown University Student Activities Commission. They demanded defunding for Love Saxa calling the group "homophobic" and "dehumanizing."

The commission adjourned the meeting at 12:30AM without reaching a decision.

Love Saxa and its supporters say a determination against the group would violate its right to free speech and its ability to openly express religious views on campus. They say their marriage stance is no different than the official view of the Catholic Church.



There's no word on when the university commission is expected to reach a final decision on the future of Love Saxa.

