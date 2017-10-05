"I Thought My Life Was Done." How A Hong Kong Prison Ministry Brought Light to a Suicidal Inmate During His Darkest Days

Today in Hong Kong, Christianity is still considered a minor religion. But many churches are finding ways to reach more people. One Hong Kong church is bringing the gospel to prison, and it's making a big difference in the lives of inmates.

From sunrise to sunset, gazing over the riverside, people share stories about Hong Kong and it's gaining the attention of the world.

Since 1997, Hong Kong has been the engine driving the Chinese economy and with a population of 7 million, the city is home to many international businesses and a thriving tourist industry.

Susan Chan is the executive director of a local church association, who says Hong Kong and its people are special to her.

"I try to add value to the people around me. We are all special in some way," said Chan.

Besides managing the Kun Sun Association, she is also actively involved in an important mission: giving hope and guidance to Hong Kong prison inmates.

Hong Kong has been part of mainland China for more than 20 years. Although Christianity is spreading rapidly in China, Hong Kong has a more open religious freedom policy than the mainland. That's why prison ministry is only possible in this part of China.



"We designed a unique program called Onesimus. The program is teaching inmates that God can change us inwardly, also outwardly. We all made mistakes in life, the critical part is to realize the mistakes and get on the path that God has for us."

For Susan, leading the ministry was not easy. When many inmates were teenagers, they were unaware that bad choices often lead to severe consequences.

In 1998, Roson Law was arrested on drug charges and imprisoned for 25 years. Today, Law still remembers the darkest days during his imprisonment.

"The 25 years in prison were harsh. I thought my life was done. The choices that I made brought pain and trauma to me; I thought my life was washed away. Life didn't mean anything to me back then," said Law.

During his darkest moments, he met a pastor from Susan's church, who introduced him to Christ. Law was deeply moved.

"I was touched by God. That time I wasn't a believer and I tried to commit suicide but I heard a voice saying 'are you really going to do stupid things and hurt your family again?' That voice brought me back. And it was the voice of the Heavenly Father."

As Law studied the Bible, he understood that God had a better plan for his life. His circumstances didn't determine his future, only God had the final say.

In 2011, Law was released from prison and immediately started to attend the Kun Sun Association. He eventually joined the association family and received a new mission from the Lord.



"God has fulfilled my dream of using sports to spread the gospel. He's called me to become a minister," Law proudly told CBN News.

Law's faith and passion for the Lord moved his family members. He prayed that his parents would come to church and also become Christians.

Rev, John Pun, the church pastor, was deeply touched by Law's transformation.

"We want them to have a job that they are good at or even have a great purpose of serving God. These are all our goals."

Today, Susan Chan and the association are making greater efforts, using the Gospel and creative ways to change inmates' lives. They believe these people could also become the children of God some day.

"God doesn't want to break any relationships even when people don't seem lovable. I also see no matter how broken or twisted a life is, God picks it up. He really wants to bring us into the greatness that existed when creation began."

