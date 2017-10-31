At Least 6 Dead, 15 Injured After Truck Rams People on New York Bike Path

At least six peolple are dead and 15 injured after a motorist drove his truck on a bike path near the World Trade Center, according to the Associated Press

An FBI source tells CBN News that the agency is investigating the case as a terrorist attack.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard the attacker yell "Allah Akbar," according to CNN.

Others told local media that a Home Depot truck drove down a popular bike path around Hudson Street and Chambers street shortly after 3 pm, striking pedestrians and cyclists.

One person, a man in his 30s, is in custody, New York police tell CBN News.

Some reported seeing a gunman firing from inside the truck and video showed a truck from the home improvement store sitting on a median.

The person in custody may have been shot by police, but is alive.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Chief of Staff John Kelly briefed the president on the attack and will keep him up to date as more details emerge.