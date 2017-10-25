The ISIS Caliphate Is Finished but Christians Still Suffer - Here's How Americans Can Help 

WASHINGTON, DC — Although ISIS has been defeated in Iraq and now only controls about five percent of Syria, hundreds of thousands of Christians are still internally displaced or living as refugees in neighboring countries.

Despite military victories and the destruction of the Islamic caliphate, the suffering of Christians there is great.

So, what can Americans Christians and others around the world do to assist them and help defend our persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ?

Patriarchs from two of the world's oldest Christian communities gathered in Washington to discuss the needs and possible solutions for Middle East Christians.

Patriarch Moran Mor Bechara Boutros al-Rai, of the Maronite Church of Antioch and Cardinal of the Catholic Church, asked how long must Christians of the region "look their enemy in the teeth," how long must "they be hostages of fear?"

He said they look to America to save them from their crisis as refugees.

John Yazigi, Patriarch of Antioch, said Middle East Christians are looking to the United States government to push for a peaceful settlement in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and other parts of the region.

The two patriarchs spoke at the opening press conference for the "In Defense of Christians" summit on American leadership, and Securing the Future of Christians in the Middle East.

Vice President Mike Pence is keynote speaker at the IDC dinner tonight.

Follow CBN News for updates on this important gathering of Christians in our nation's capital.