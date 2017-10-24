Tim Tebow to Appear on 'Fixer Upper's' Final Season with Chip & Joanna Gaines

Tim Tebow will make a guest appearance during the final season of the popular HGTV series "Fixer Upper" later this fall.

The former NFL quarterback, Heisman trophy winner, and now Mets minor league outfielder will appear during Season 5 of the series which is slated to premiere at 9:00 pm/8:00 pm Central, Tuesday, November 21 on HGTV.

Former First Lady Laura Bush will also be a special guest during the 19 episode run of the popular home improvement series.

The series stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who like Tebow, have been very vocal about their Christian faith.

The Gaines also have a Texas connection with Mrs. Bush. The Bush ranch, located outside of Crawford, Texas, is only about a half-hour's drive from Waco, where the Gaines own and operate their company.

HGTV has not revealed what Tebow or Mrs. Bush will be doing on the show. However, the couple has told fans to be patient. "There would be more to come on that," they wrote on their website.

Chip and Joanna announced in September that Season 5 would be the last season of their series that has drawn more than 27 million viewers every week.

"This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment," the couple wrote on their blog. "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our business."

However, the couple will star in a new spin-off series called "Fixer Upper: Behind The Design," set to premiere on HGTV early next year.

