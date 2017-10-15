"WORSHIP RELIEF: Houston, You're Not Alone" live at website

A special night of music and uplifting messages to benefit hurricane relief for the city of Houston will take place tonight at the Lakewood Church in Houston.

The event tiitled "WORSHIP RELIEF: Houston, You're Not Alone" will be broadcast nationwide starting at 7:00 pm Central. The event is free and open to the public if you are in the Houston area.

Several Christian groups, performers and speakers including Bethel Music, Chris Quill, Cody Carnes, Hillsong Worship, Joel & Victoria Osteen, Kari Jobe, Passion, Pat Barrett and Tasha Cobbs Leonard will participate.

The event will also be streamed Live on HoustonWorshipRelief.com, SiriusXM Radio ch. 128, and is also scheduled to be broadcast on TBN. Proceeds raised through this event will benefit Hope City Houston, Lakewood Church and Convoy of Hope to continue to rebuild the city of Houston.



The idea of the event came from the Christian creative community of artists culminating to benefit the City of Houston and the victims of Hurricane Harvey, especially as the city begins to rebuild. The foundation of "WORSHIP RELIEF: Houston, You're Not Alone" is a prayer that Houston would come worship, being encouraged in His presence and see revival in the midst of rebuilding the city.