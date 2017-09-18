"Fixer Upper" Couple Face Backlash for Target Partnership

News that Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines are partnering with Target is receiving mixed reaction from fans.

Chip published the announcement on his wife's blog page.

"We are thrilled to announce that this November we are launching Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and it's making itself at home at Target."

A number of Christians complain that their association with Target is hypocritical. The Gaines have been praised for their commitment to traditional marriage, while Target has been criticized for its policy on transgender bathroom use. Target's policy allows people to choose the bathroom that corresponds with the individual's gender identity, as opposed to their biological gender assignment.

The company is the subject of a boycott by the American Family Association and more than 1 million people have signed on.

I don't shop Target anymore. I wish you would had followed your Christian values instead of the almighty dollar. Lost a little respect — gange (@czubeck) September 14, 2017

Really disappointed you guys would partner with a company that exalts what God specifically condemns. — Shane Camp (@Shane_A_Camp) September 12, 2017

Other fans showed support for the decision.

SO exciting! Congratulations! Chip & Jo- you always do things w/ heart, style, & good strings attached! — TinaMarieM8 (@TinaMarieM8) September 13, 2017

Oh my! Target already gets half my paycheck, now they are getting the whole thing!! Congratulations, can't wait for Black Friday deals!! — Julie Jennings (@Julie42Jennings) September 14, 2017

The Gaines have been long time proponents of giving back to the community in ways that focus on the marginalized or less fortunate. On their website, Magnolia Market, the Gaines describe the mission of their business.

"Our charitable organization, Magnolia Foundation, exists to carry this vision of "calling people home" a step further- to those who need it most. Our desire is to help the most vulnerable children and families by supporting organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing, and community restoration."

A statement on Target's website announces that proceeds from the Gaines' products will be donated to local charities:

"In partnership with Target, Magnolia will be able to give back in a bigger way than ever before. Magnolia will donate time to help local communities and families in need, as well as provide monetary donations through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration."

At this time the Gaines haven't responded to any of the criticism.