In the Nick of Time: Operation Blessing Already on the Ground Helping Mexican Earthquake Victims

Operation Blessing's David Darg has worked in many disaster zones over the years. Hear what he says the Mexican people need the most within hours of the earthquake.

24-hours after a devastating 7.1 earthquake rocked Mexico City, rescuers are still pulling survivors from collapsed buildings Wednesday.

So far 217 people--including nearly two dozen school children are dead. The death toll is likely to rise as emergency crews remove more debris from hard-hit neighborhoods.

Operation Blessing International Vice President David Darg is on the scene in Mexico City with a team of volunteers who are already working around the clock to bring relief to those in need.

Darg said they have loaded tents and food onto motorcycles to bring help to people in hard to reach areas—those locations that are inaccessible by cars and trucks because of debris covered roads.

Watch for more updates from Darg as he and the OB volunteers bring urgent help to the Mexican people at this critical time.

