Lady Gaga Cancels Tour, Gets Real about Personal Issues and Her Faith
Music icon Lady Gaga took to Instagram this week to give fans a look at what's happening with her personally.
She posted a picture of herself holding a Rosary, saying she has to postpone the European performances of her "Joanne" tour for physical and mental health issues.
"I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out," she wrote in her post. "I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more."
She wrote in another post that "fame is not all it's cracked up to be."
"It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you're viewed by people," the pop star explained.
Gaga grew up in a Catholic, Italian family and has occasionally posted pictures on social media of herself going to church.
Still, she is often criticized for her lifestyle and support for the LGBT community.
To that she says: "We are not just 'celebrities,' we are humans and sinners, children, and our lives are not void of values because we struggle. We are as equally forgiven as our neighbor. God is never a trend, no matter who the believer."