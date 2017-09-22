Serious Surgery: Natalie Grant Has a Big Prayer Request for Her Fans

World-renowned worship singer Natalie Grant posted a video on Facebook asking for prayer.

"Three years ago I had an ultrasound on my thyroid," Grant explained. "At that time the doctors found several tumors, nodules, on my thyroid which they said looked benign and un-concerning,"

"Two weeks ago I had an ultrasound and two of the tumors on the right side of my thyroid have decided to not stay un-concerning. So, I'm going into surgery on October the 10th to remove the right side of my thyroid."



Grant says she must cancel her upcoming concerts to fully recover from the surgery.

"We're canceling my concerts from the mid of October to the end of November," she said in the video. "I believe I'll be coming back stronger than ever but I'll be smart, wise, and take the time needed to recover."

While Grant admits the diagnosis is scary at times, she believes prayer is powerful.

"Pray for wisdom for the doctors, for just God's hand of mercy and grace on my voice," she wrote.

She also says God is using this time of uncertainty to teach her what it means to wait on Him.

"God is really convicting me about how I act while I am waiting for the God report," she says. "Am I living a life of faith? Not just singing about the King of the world, but actually trusting the King of the world."