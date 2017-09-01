CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – September 1

1. Texas begins the long process of recovery after Hurricane Harvey. The death toll from the storm stands at 39 and is expected to rise as the waters recede.

2. Harvey is also causing gas prices to spike. AAA says the price at the pump has gone up 10 cents a gallon – but no need to panic. Oil refineries are hoping to resume normal flow by Sunday.

3. Latino evangelicals are calling on President Donald Trump to protect young immigrants, known as "dreamers." The president must decide the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has allowed some 800,000 "dreamers" to legally work and study in the U.S.