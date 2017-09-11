CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – September 11.

1. A weakened Hurricane Irma hit Florida leaving a trail of damage and flooding as it continues to push north along the state's west coast into Georgia.

2. Today marks the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks. It was 16-years-ago that Islamic terrorists hijacked planes and flew them into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. One airliner crashed in a Pennsylvania field when passengers tried to re-take the plane.

3. The U.S. called for a vote for harsher United Nation sanctions against North Korea. The draft included a ban on all oil and natural gas exports and a freeze on foreign assets belonging to leader Kim Jong Un and his government.