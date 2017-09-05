CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – September 5

1. World leaders condemned North Korea after its biggest ever nuclear test. No United States military action appears imminent as the U.S. calls for strong sanctions against the communist regime at the United Nations.

"The stakes could not be higher. The urgency is now," warned U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

2. Hurricane Irma could be on a collision course with the United States as it heads straight to the Caribbean and could hit Florida by Saturday. Meanwhile, Congress is back in session Tuesday and will focus on sending $7.9 billion in disaster relief to Hurricane Harvey victims.

3. 'Dreamers' are protesting President Donald Trump's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA allows some 800,000 young immigrants to legally work and study in the U.S.