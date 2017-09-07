CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines – September 7

1. Hurricane Irma is on a path to make landfall in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The Category 5 hurricane is packing 180 mph winds as people evacuate from the Florida Keys and Miami.

"I've been through George. I've been through Andrew. I've been through Wilma, but I'm not staying for Irma," said Elizabeth Prieto, a Florida Keys resident.

"Every Floridian should take this seriously and be aggressive to protect their family. Possessions can be replaced. Your family cannot," warned Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

2. The storm has already brought death and destruction to Barbuda and submerged streets to the island of St. Martin.

3. President Donald Trump gave Congress six months to fix the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA allows young undocumented immigrants who came into the U.S. as kids a chance to get work permits and go to school.