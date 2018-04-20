How Christians Can Break the Toxic Grip of 'Intolerance and Fear': Author Michael Anthony's Solution

When it comes to sharing their beliefs, Christians have been characterized as either too harsh and intolerant or being waffling and intimidated.

Author Michael Anthony is challenging believers to change that perception by marrying truth and love when proclaiming the faith. Anthony spoke with CBN News to discuss his new book, A Call for Courage: Living with Power, Truth and Love in an Age of Intolerance and Fear.

Anthony said his inspiration for the book started with concern for the "toxic situation" in our nation today.

"I think people are gripped with fear, or apathy and detachment and somehow Christianity has become the anti-religion," Anthony told CBN News. "We've become known for what we're against in the United States and I wanted to bring the conversation back to, 'what are we for?'"

Anthony says America needs "a revolution of humble courage" and that Americans need to learn to live with power, truth and love.

"In my own studies in the scriptures I found that when you find someone moving powerfully with courage in the Bible, humility wasn't far behind at all," Anthony said.

He continued, "I define courage as the conversions of truth and love in a divine equation. It's not that we're supposed to speak the truth without love or love without truth, it's when truth and love converge, when they are communicating together that's when we have courage."

Anthony says it was for this reason he wrote A Call to Courage, referring to it as a "how-to" mannual to help others learn to live this way.

"It's really about a committment to an entirely new, yet, ancient way of living, where truth and courage and power and love are all traveling together," he said.

In his book, Anthony discusses what he calls, "reverse intolerance," as a politically correct language against people of faith.

"When people say, let's be tolerant towards eachother and embrace tolerance, it can be disguised, masked talk for discrimination and persecution and attacks against people of faith," he said. "There's nothing tolerant about it at all."

Anthony says it's because of this that it's important for Christians to fight for religious liberty and not be intimidated by society.

"While the government can't control what we can now think, if they can control what we teach to our children and to others freely, then they will be able to affect future generations and what they think and believe," Anthony said.

He continued, "This is the ultimate objective of the far left... to prevent us from speaking out and teaching what needs to be taught. If we don't do that than future generations won't believe what we now believe and take for granted."