Suspected Female Shooter Dead, 3 Wounded at YouTube Headquarters

Law enforcement officials believe a woman shot three people at YouTube's San Bruno, California's headquarters Tuesday afternoon before taking her own life.

The Associated Press reports the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

Police and federal agents remain on the scene after responding to 9-1-1 calls of an active shooter at the YouTube campus in the city of San Bruno, located about 11 miles south of San Francisco.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini initially told reporters Tuesday that four people were wounded. He later clarified that one person who was taken to the hospital had a twisted ankle or similar injury but wasn't shot.

"One subject, the suspected shooter who is female, is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the building," he said.

The police chief did not provide a motive for the shooting or have any details on the shooter.

Barberini thanked all of the law enforcement agencies who responded to the campus. He said law enforcement officials had done a quick search of the campus upon their arrival and now officers were now going back through the buildings with a slow methodical search of an active investigation.

A 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition, a spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital told The Associated Press Tuesday evening.

The incident began around 12:46 Pacific Time when police responded to a number of 9-1-1 calls about a possible shooter at the YouTube campus.

A YouTube employee had tweeted - There is an active shooter in YouTube's headquarters. He says he heard the shots and saw people running. Vadim Lavrusik says he is barricaded inside a room with coworkers. Lavrusik later tweeted that he made it safely out of the building.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Police then warned the public to stay away from the YouTube campus.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

YouTube is the world's largest online video website and is owned by Google. It is located on a suburban campus near San Francisco International Airport. The company headquarters have been located in San Bruno for more than 10 years.

Google says its security team has been working with authorities to evacuate buildings at YouTube headquarters after a shooting. The company said Tuesday on Twitter that it's advising employees and others to stay away from the area and that it's set up a helpline for workers.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump was briefed and continued to monitor the situation.

The president later tweeted his thanks to the police officers and first responders.